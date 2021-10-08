International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 206.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $908,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $800,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,232 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $735,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,920 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $138.25 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

