International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.73% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $4,365,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $138.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

