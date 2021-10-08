International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IPCFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $5.60 on Friday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.20.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

