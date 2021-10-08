InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IPVA stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Thursday. 15,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,763. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.
InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile
