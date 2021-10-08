InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IPVA stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Thursday. 15,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,763. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.