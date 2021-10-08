Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.46

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.46 and traded as low as C$16.82. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.94, with a volume of 167,103 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIP.UN. TD Securities upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.56.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

