Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Cut by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $1,639,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 44.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Intuit by 23.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $537.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $550.61 and its 200-day moving average is $481.97. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $312.05 and a one year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

