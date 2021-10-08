Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

INTU traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $536.79. 2,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,556. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $550.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

