Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $537.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $550.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.97. The company has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit has a 1 year low of $312.05 and a 1 year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

