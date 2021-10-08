Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,729.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,223,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 135,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 55,038 shares during the period.

BSCM stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

