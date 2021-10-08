Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.09

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 9713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,778,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,463,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,432,000 after buying an additional 296,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,401,000 after buying an additional 708,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 734.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,970,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,363 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

