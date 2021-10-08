Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,167 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 367.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $127.08 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

