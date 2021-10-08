Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 4,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

