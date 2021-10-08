Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.91. 6,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

