Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 123.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

