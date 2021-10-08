Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.44. 1,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

