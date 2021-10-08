Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) Trading 1.8% Higher

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.47. 8,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 37,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF stock. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.09% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

