Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,426 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $49.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.03.

