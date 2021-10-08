Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stake Boosted by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

