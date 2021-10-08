Investec Downgrades Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Sell

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

