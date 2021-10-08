Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 8th (ARL, BC8, BNP, CWC, DAI, DEC, DHER, DPW, G24, HFG)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 8th:

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €32.30 ($38.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) was given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €164.00 ($192.94) target price by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €66.90 ($78.71) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €82.00 ($96.47) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.60 ($3.06) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €19.50 ($22.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €82.50 ($97.06) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €12.50 ($14.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €113.00 ($132.94) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

