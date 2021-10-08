Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF):

10/5/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/23/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/9/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/25/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/24/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Heartland Financial USA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,115. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

