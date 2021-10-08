Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA):

10/5/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

9/28/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was given a new $63.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $67.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

RBA stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $456,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,290,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,004,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,446,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,270,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

