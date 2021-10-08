Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for S&W Seed (SANW)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/29/2021 – S&W Seed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

9/28/2021 – S&W Seed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – S&W Seed had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – S&W Seed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

9/23/2021 – S&W Seed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

9/16/2021 – S&W Seed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – S&W Seed had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SANW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.52. 32,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,896. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in S&W Seed by 276.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

