Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 8th (AAVMY, ATLC, BGCP, BMO, BNTGY, CABA, CCXI, COVTY, CRON, KBCSY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 8th:

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $116.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $101.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €71.00 ($83.53) to €72.00 ($84.71). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.50 to C$48.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from €56.80 ($66.82) to €55.40 ($65.18). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

