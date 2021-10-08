Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 8th (AGL, APO, ASLN, PBSFY, PROSY, PSO, PUBGY, RELX, REMYY, RGLXY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 8th:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

