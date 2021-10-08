Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for boohoo group (BHOOY)

boohoo group (OTCMKTS: BHOOY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/8/2021 – boohoo group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/8/2021 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/6/2021 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/4/2021 – boohoo group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.87. boohoo group plc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $102.85.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

