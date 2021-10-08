Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS: BZZUF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/6/2021 – Buzzi Unicem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

9/30/2021 – Buzzi Unicem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

9/28/2021 – Buzzi Unicem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

9/23/2021 – Buzzi Unicem was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

9/21/2021 – Buzzi Unicem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

