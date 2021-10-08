Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,473 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Invitae worth $9,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 19.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,531,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after buying an additional 419,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after purchasing an additional 338,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 19.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 361,910 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.15. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

