ION (ION) Market Cap Achieves $4.48 Million

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, ION has traded up 1,011.6% against the dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $203.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00111947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.01 or 0.00478669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00036889 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,661,727 coins and its circulating supply is 13,761,727 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

