Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

IOVA opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

