IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP opened at $158.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.