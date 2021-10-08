iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 6.1% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.67. 218,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,012,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.