iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.56 and last traded at $51.56. 704,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 323,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.