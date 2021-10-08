iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 415,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,331,702 shares.The stock last traded at $114.46 and had previously closed at $114.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEF. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

