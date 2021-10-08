iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 415,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,331,702 shares.The stock last traded at $114.46 and had previously closed at $114.68.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
