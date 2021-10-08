iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Boosted by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.16. 55,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,968. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.