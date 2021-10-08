iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 10,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 242,814 shares.The stock last traded at $52.70 and had previously closed at $52.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,004,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after buying an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,586,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 442.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 269,487 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

