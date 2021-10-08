iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) is SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,018. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33.

