iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,329 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.54% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $17,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,649,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 785,724 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,095,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 275,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $27.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

