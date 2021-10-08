iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 200,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 8,774,365 shares.The stock last traded at $33.69 and had previously closed at $33.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

