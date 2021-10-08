iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ONE Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $37.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39.

