iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Trading 1.4% Higher

iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.51 and last traded at $57.22. 14,315 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 6,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.41.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.