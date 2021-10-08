iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.80 and last traded at $61.86. Approximately 12,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 21,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.97.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000.

