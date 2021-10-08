iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 490.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,509,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWH stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

