iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.89

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and traded as low as $27.63. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 665,526 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 333.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,691,000 after buying an additional 1,226,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1,019.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

