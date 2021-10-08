iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 106,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,086,037 shares.The stock last traded at $47.57 and had previously closed at $47.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 130.4% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

