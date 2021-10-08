iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,692 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.76% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

