iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) Trading 1.2% Higher

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.22. 255,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 361,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

