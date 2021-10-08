iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $156.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

