iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.22. 81,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,276. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.63 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

