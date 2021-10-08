iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 5.0% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $72,111,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $278.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,276. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

